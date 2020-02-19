Globeflex Capital L P Raises Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of GDOT opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $76.22.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

