Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $537,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 409,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

