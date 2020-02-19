Glencore PLC Declares Dividend of $0.10 (LON:GLEN)

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 229.40 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 274.19 ($3.61).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

