Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given New $22.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $736.53 million, a PE ratio of -132.38 and a beta of 0.76. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

