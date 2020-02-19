GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.48. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 34,738 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.44.
GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
