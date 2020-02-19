GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.48. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 34,738 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.16% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

