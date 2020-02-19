Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.96

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

