Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,173.40 ($41.74).

GNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

GNS stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,186 ($41.91). 69,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,139.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,965.93.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

