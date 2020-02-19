Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $19.97-20.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.75 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

