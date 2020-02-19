Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.55

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 70518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $15,195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.