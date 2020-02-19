Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.93

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 15666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 million and a PE ratio of 35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33.

About Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

