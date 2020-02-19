Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.02

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 29886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

GEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

