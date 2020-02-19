General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news sentiment score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GM stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

