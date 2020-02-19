General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $55,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $188.14 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.