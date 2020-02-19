Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Generac were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.