GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €26.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.76 ($31.12).

G1A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) on Friday, reaching €27.76 ($32.28). 405,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.93. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.48 ($23.81) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

