Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) Insider Peter Gareth Davies Sells 176,295 Shares

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) insider Peter Gareth Davies sold 176,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £352,590 ($463,812.15).

Shares of Gateley stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208 ($2.74). 190,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.61 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Gateley Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 147 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($2.92).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price target on shares of Gateley from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 252 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

