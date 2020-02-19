Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) will release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

