GAM Holding AG Trims Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ashland Global by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

