GAM Holding AG Sells 64,436 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,436 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 324,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 240,390 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 87,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

