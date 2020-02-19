GAM Holding AG Sells 2,412 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Qualys by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qualys by 4,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Qualys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Qualys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $95.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,086 shares of company stock worth $2,321,457. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

