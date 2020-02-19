GAM Holding AG Sells 10,869 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cinemark by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

