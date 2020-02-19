GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $77.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

