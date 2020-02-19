GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,155.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,949.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,822.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,303,035 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

