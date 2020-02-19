G4S plc (LON:GFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 239 ($3.14).

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded G4S to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on G4S in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on G4S from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

GFS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.60 ($2.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,124,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.55. G4S has a 52 week low of GBX 165.75 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

