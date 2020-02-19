FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $7,542.00 and approximately $17,059.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00465220 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001547 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 239.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001602 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010412 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

