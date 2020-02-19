FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $2.50. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 44,515,808 shares.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $438.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.