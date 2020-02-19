FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $2.71 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $261.85 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00027819 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00493716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.01 or 0.06588345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00069437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005123 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010020 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,466,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,593,962 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

