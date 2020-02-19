FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $485,084. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. 7,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

