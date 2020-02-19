Franklin Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average daily volume of 259 put options.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

