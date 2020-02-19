Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

