Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.68 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.58.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.