Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 2,935 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,278 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,639 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $378.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.82. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.