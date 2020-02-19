Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 18,072 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 68,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 213,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Golub Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

