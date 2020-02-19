Fluor Co. (NEW) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,038 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,489% compared to the average volume of 380 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 115,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

