Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLR. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after buying an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.