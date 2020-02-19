Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLR. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.
Shares of FLR opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
