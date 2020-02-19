Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.78, 967,713 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 802,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Specifically, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fluidigm from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $255.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 597.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 771,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.