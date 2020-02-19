First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 208,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 87,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. 114,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

