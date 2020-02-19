First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

FHN stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.