FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

MPC stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.