FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,399 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $378.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $379.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

