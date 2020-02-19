FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

