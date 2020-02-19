FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.70 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

