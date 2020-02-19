FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $10.30 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,005 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

