FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 436 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $338.88 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.40, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

