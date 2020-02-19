Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDUS. National Securities began coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 122,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,351. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $377.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 166.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

