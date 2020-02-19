Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Servcs earned a media sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Fidelity National Information Servcs’ score:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

