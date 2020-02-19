FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $30.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $58.28 million. FibroGen posted sales of $108.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $279.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $306.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $321.27 million, with estimates ranging from $229.30 million to $584.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FibroGen.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after buying an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 608,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 310,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. FibroGen has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

