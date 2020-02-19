Feedback (LON:FDBK) Posts Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of FDBK traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 3,406,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. Feedback has a 52 week low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.16 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of $4.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Get Feedback alerts:

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.