Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.80 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Federated Hermes’ rating score has declined by 12% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $35.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Federated Hermes an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE FHI opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

