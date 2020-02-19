Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SAP (NYSE:SAP) Share Price

News headlines about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a coverage optimism score of 2.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SAP opened at $137.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. SAP has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

